Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

