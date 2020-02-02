Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $35.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

