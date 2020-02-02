Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $35,281.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. Cream has a market capitalization of $35,281.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

