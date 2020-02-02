Court Place Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

