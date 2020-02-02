County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

