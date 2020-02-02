CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Price Down 7%

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.13, 524,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,470,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

