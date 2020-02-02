Couchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,023.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Couchain has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $6,633.00 and $5,023.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

