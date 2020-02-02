Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,967,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock worth $1,343,756 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

