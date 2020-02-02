Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 622,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

