Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 383,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $705.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.