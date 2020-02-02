Comparing CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & DXC Technology (OTCMKTS:DXC)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CrowdGather has a beta of -2.62, meaning that its stock price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CrowdGather and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology -6.04% 18.89% 6.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CrowdGather and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 1 8 7 0 2.38

DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $51.38, suggesting a potential upside of 61.18%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $160,000.00 1.30 $120,000.00 N/A N/A DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.39 $1.26 billion $8.34 3.82

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Summary

DXC Technology beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

