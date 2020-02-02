CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 1,030,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,234. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after buying an additional 697,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.