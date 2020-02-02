Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.41. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.54% of Community West Bancshares worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

