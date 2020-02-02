Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $18.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 309.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 584.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Commscope by 18.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Commscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 3,214,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,997. Commscope has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

