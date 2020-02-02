Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $71.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Comerica stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,779. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

