Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,906,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

