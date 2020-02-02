Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of COLB opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

