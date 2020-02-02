Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.
Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Shares of COLB opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several research firms recently commented on COLB. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
