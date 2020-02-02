Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $73.78, approximately 13,590,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 4,266,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

