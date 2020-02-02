Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. Cognex has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,702 shares of company stock worth $17,339,224. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,733,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 2,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 617,837 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $23,091,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Cognex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Cognex by 23.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

