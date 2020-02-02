CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNXM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
NYSE:CNXM remained flat at $$15.39 during trading hours on Friday. 489,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,224. The firm has a market cap of $980.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile
CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.
