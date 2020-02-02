CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNXM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CNXM remained flat at $$15.39 during trading hours on Friday. 489,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,224. The firm has a market cap of $980.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

