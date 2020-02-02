CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. 2,939,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,948. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

