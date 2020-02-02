Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $109,158.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Civitas has a market capitalization of $109,158.00 and $3.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017222 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124885 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 413.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000972 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,410,131 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

