Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTXR. ValuEngine cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

CTXR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

