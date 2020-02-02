Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,903,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,816. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

