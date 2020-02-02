Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 241,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 169,724 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 436,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

