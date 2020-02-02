Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 429,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 231.48% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cimpress by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cimpress by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

