Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,381. Ciena has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $141,187.50. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 111,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

