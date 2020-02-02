Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55, RTT News reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

