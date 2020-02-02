Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 116.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 91,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

