Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Announces Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS CCBC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.34. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.
About Chino Commercial Bancorp
