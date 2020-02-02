Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Announces Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS CCBC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.34. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

