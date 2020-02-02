Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Cap of $29.67 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

