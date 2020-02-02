Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 94,355,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,286,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CAO William M. Buergler purchased 70,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $50,183.51. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,526,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

