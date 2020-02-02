Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHTR opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.11. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $319.30 and a fifty-two week high of $521.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

