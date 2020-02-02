Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 106,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,683. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,945,591.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $123,314,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850 over the last three months. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 210.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 86.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

