Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to report $743.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $723.70 million and the highest is $762.30 million. Century Communities reported sales of $651.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 217,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,586. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $930.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

