CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 278,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,824. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

