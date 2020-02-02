Celestica’s (CLS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 25,368.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

