CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.89.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

