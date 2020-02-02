CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCUR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The company has a quick ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 35.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CCUR has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. CCUR had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

