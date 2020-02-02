CCUniverse Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $30,115.00 and approximately $6,093.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005205 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000910 BTC.

999 (999) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,967,335 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.