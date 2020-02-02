Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Ccore has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $14,194.00 and $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

