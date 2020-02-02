Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.67. Caterpillar also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

