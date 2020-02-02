Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Catasys alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Catasys by 13,788.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Catasys by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Catasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catasys by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATS opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Catasys has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Catasys will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.