Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $198,081.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $198,081.00 and $25.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.01243427 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001007 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,627,878 coins and its circulating supply is 16,232,010 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

