carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $6,219.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

