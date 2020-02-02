Carboncoin (CARBON) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $91,121.00 and $1.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00759090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007000 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Carboncoin

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.