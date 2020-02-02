Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $359.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. 5,585,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.02. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

