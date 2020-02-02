Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.69.

CNI stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.44. 1,216,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $21,564,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

