Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $30.00, 3,993,133 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,381,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 50.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 280.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 316,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

