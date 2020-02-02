Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,406 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Cameco worth $63,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.